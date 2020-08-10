COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Imperial County

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) provided an update Monday on how coronavirus cases have improved.

As of Monday, there are currently 767 active cases.

In seven days, the county has seen 245 new cases. Although the county's 7-day testing positive percentage has improved to 11.32 percent, California's guidelines say the county's testing percentage has to be 8 percent.

In a week, the county has seen 22 deaths. The current death toll for COVID-19 is at 244.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel brings you the latest on Imperial County's battle against the virus.