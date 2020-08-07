Mexicali man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-A 19-year-old man is charged with homicide Friday morning in connection to the death of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Genebit Livier Godínez Castañeda.

Police say on July 31, Godinez was found dead in the trunk of her vehicle. Officials say the cause of Godínez's death was strangulation and suffocation.

Godínez was an architecture student at the Autonomous University of Baja California in Mexicali.

