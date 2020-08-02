Woman found dead in trunk of car in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)- Mexicali police say a woman was found dead in the trunk of her vehicle Friday evening in Mexicali.

According to Televisa in Mexicali, police identify the victim as 20-year-old Genebit Livier Godínez Castañeda. Godínez was an architecture student at the Autonomous University of Baja California in Mexicali.

Sources say police interviewed a suspect in her death, the woman's boyfriend 19-year-old David Alejandro after the suspect matched the description of a man running away from the woman's vehicle in video footage from one of the houses in the area.

In the video, the suspect runs after abandoning the vehicle, Televisa says.

Police say David's interview with the authorities contradicted his story by saying Godínez left his house in an Uber and then assured that the woman's friends had picked her up from his home.

Police do not say if the suspect remains in custody.

The Chief Medical Examiner of the Department of Forensics in Mexicali, Cesar Raul Gonzalez Vaca says the cause of Godínez's death was strangulation and suffocation.

On Saturday, a group of women held a candlelight vigil to seek justice for Godínez's death.

Pictures: Televisa Mexicali Oficial



Visit KYMA.com for the latest updates on this case.