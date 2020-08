News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, followed by two new deaths.

While cases decrease in Imperial County, recoveries continue to rise.

With the new cases and death, there are a total of 9,629 cases and 242 deaths. Health officials say the highest cases are seen in the zip code 92231.