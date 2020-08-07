Hasbro removes Trolls doll amid complaints of inappropriate “sounds”

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Hasbro is removing the "Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy" doll from stores after a petition with over 150,000 signatures accused the toymaker of promoting child abuse by placing a button on the doll's "private area under her skirt."

Videos circulating social media show the "DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy" has a button on her stomach that when pressed will prompt the doll to sing and say phrases like, "How about a hug?"

But it's not that button that people have a problem with, it's a second button that's placed on her bottom under her skirt that when pressed will cause the doll to make sounds such as "Whee!" and "Oh!" as one Twitter video with over 500,000 views shows.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told CNN in a statement that "this feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate."

She continues by saying, "This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase," Duffy added.

As of Thursday, the petition had more than 157,000 signatures.