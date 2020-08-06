Sinema warns of coronavirus scams targeting Arizonans

News

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY)-Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema highlights a new scam involving one of Arizona's major private lab, Sonora Quest.

In a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on coronavirus scams in Arizona, Sinema says:

“As the pandemic creates significant challenges for American families and small businesses, scammers use the pandemic to defraud Americans, including our seniors,” said Sinema.

Sinema warns patients that scammers are posing as Sonora Quest representatives to steal personal information from patients.

Sinema has partnered with the Arizona Attorney General to raise awareness and warn Arizonans about some common coronavirus scams.

Some of these scams include the sale of fake coronavirus vaccines or treatments.

Scammers continue to threaten Arizonans by cutting off stimulus payments or food assistance if they don’t share personal information.