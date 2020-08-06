Scammers claiming to have COVID-19 results

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-COVID-19 testing providers, and patients are reporting a possible imposter scam.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns Arizonans to watch out for COVID-19 test result scams.

Fraudsters may be calling claiming to have a COVID-19 test result for you. However, they are trying to obtain patient's personal information or tricking patients into paying money.

"Right now while countless Arizonans anxiously await their COVID-19 test results, con artists are preying upon their anxiety," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "Consumers must keep their guard up. If someone calls asking for personal information like your Social Security number or your Medicare account information, these are red flags for possible fraud."



Attorney General Brnovich offers the following tips for spotting COVID-19 test result scams:

Requests for personal information: Scammers may request personal information, like Social Security numbers or banking information. A testing facility will not request this information.

Requests for payment: Billing for COVID-19 lab tests is typically handled through the patient's insurance or the Arizona Department of Health Services, at no cost to the patient at this time. Confirm any request for payment with your doctor and insurance provider before paying. Report questionable COVID-19 testing billing requests to the Arizona Department of Insurance and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Test results over the phone: Although some testing providers may offer to provide results over the phone or via text if requested, patients may prefer to get these results directly from their doctor or through online patient accounts hosted by the lab itself. If you have not requested that your results be provided over the phone, exercise extreme caution and do not provide any information via phone if prompted.

Call to confirm identity: If you are unsure whether the caller is a scammer, hang up and contact the testing provider directly.

No test requested: If you did not order a COVID-19 test or you have already received your results, do not provide any additional information to the caller. Hang up immediately.

