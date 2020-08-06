Police find car involved in hit-and-run that killed a woman in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police recovered the vehicle that struck and killed a 68-year-old woman in Yuma last week.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it received tips on the vehicle involved in this case. Investigators continue to work on identifying the driver of the car that left the woman dead on the side of the road.

YPD received reports of a crash on July 29, at the 3700 block of S. Avenue 6E in reference to a man down call.

Investigations revealed the suspect fled the scene after striking the 68-year-old woman. YPD said the suspect was driving a 2007-2013 black Nissan Altima and had significant damage to the front passenger's side of the car.

This is an active investigation. There is no further information at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.