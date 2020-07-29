Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A woman died early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the crash happened approximately 3:46 a.m. at the 3700 block of S. Avenue 6E.

Investigations revealed the suspect fled the scene after striking the 68-year-old woman. YPD says the suspect's vehicle is a 2007-2013 black Nissan Altima, and it should have significant damage to the front passenger's side of the car.

The woman died on the scene.

It also says the incident happened sometime late Tuesday night to early this morning.

Police continue to investigate.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.