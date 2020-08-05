Gov. Doug Ducey to meet with President Trump at White House regarding COVID-19

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Governor Doug Ducey is meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to discuss efforts in fighting coronavirus.

President Trump and Gov. Ducey will speak on how to reopen small businesses and how to reignite the economy.

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will also be present in the Oval Office meeting.

However, this is not the first time Ducey and Trump have met since the start of the pandemic. In late June, Ducey accompanied the president to the border wall in Yuma and spoke to an engagement in north Phoenix.

Stay with KYMA.com for the latest updates on Gov. Ducey's visit in Washington.