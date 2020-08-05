Court of Appeals denies rehearing of IID over Abatti case

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Fourth Appellate District Court of Appeals denies a petition in the Michael Abatti vs. Imperial Irrigation District (IID) case.

IID says, based on the unanimous decision on July 16, the IID won the battle over water rights in Imperial County.

“As we have said all along, and the court agrees, the owner of the Imperial Valley’s water rights is the Imperial Irrigation District. The owner of the district is the people that it serves. We are very pleased to learn the court has denied the petition for a rehearing but we are prepared to continue defending against any future efforts to relitigate this historic decision,” stated Norma S. Galindo, IID board president.

She continued, “In response to the petition for rehearing, the court clarified some language of the original decision and our attorneys’ initial reaction is that the changes make it even stronger in favor of the district.”