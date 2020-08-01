Rep. Grijalva tests postive for COVID-19

News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA/KECY) - Arizona State Congressman Raul M. Grijalva has confirmed Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Congressman issued the following statement after testing positive:

“The Attending Physician of the Capitol informed me that I tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, I will be self-isolating in quarantine at his recommendation. I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick and speedy recovery.

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families. I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue.

“I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Congressman Grijalva tested positive for COVID-19 amid rising cases in Arizona, as of August 1st Arizona is reporting more than 177,000 cases as well as close to 3,750 deaths related to COVID-19. Yuma County still stands as the third county with the most cases in the entire state.