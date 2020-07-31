DMV encourages renewing driver’s license online

News

SACRAMENTO (KYMA, KECY)-The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages eligible Californians to renew their driver license online. Including those whose temporary extensions expire today, July 31.

Due to the pandemic, temporary extensions were issued to California drivers age 69 and younger with a noncommercial license expiring between March and July 2020.

With the extension expiring today, drivers can avoid a trip to the DMV office and renew it online.

To renew it, click here.