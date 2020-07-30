Making a Difference: Major construction company steps up to help

News

CEMEX USA announces donation large to Arizona non-profits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The pandemic has affected the entire planet, because of that businesses are facing difficult choices. So, to hear that one of the world's largest construction companies is donating to non profits, is a big deal.

CEMEX USA announced that they would be distributing grants throughout Arizona to help the agencies who help those in distress.

Here locally, the Yuma Community Food Bank received a grant large enough to allow it to provide 80,000 meals.

"We've always given back to those communities. It's part of our DNA, we've been a part of this community for almost 75 years. Now, with the difficulties that last few months have brought us. We decided it was time for us to try to step up as a good corporate citizen and do some good for the community." said CEMEX USA Yuma Construction Manager DJ Shiplet.

CEMEX USA's has roots across our southern border in Hidalgo, Mexico, where it was founded in 1906. Over the next century the company has grown to have offices in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.