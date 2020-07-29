ECRMC partners with Ventanilla de Salud

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Mexican consulate in Calexico has partnered up with the El Centro Regional Medical Center with the goal to increase health prevention and decrease hospitalization rates in our community.

The Mexican Consulate’s health program Ventanilla de Salud aims to bring health services to underserved latino communities like Imperial County.

“This program is designed to increase access to healthcare services to residents. Decrease the use of emergency medical services and improving the mental health of our community," said Efrain Silva, El Centro Mayor.

The program serves 15,000-30,000 people in the county each year and with the new partnership with ECRMC that number is expected to increase.

Ventanilla de Salud says that since the pandemic started they have already seen an increase of people seeking their services related to COVID-19.

ECRMC says the coronavirus will play a heavy roll in new services they plan to bring to the community.

“We also have set ourselves some new goals. What is it that we need now for our post-COVID time because we now know that it’s gonna be endemic. we have to learn to live with COVID. With that comes new requirements, new health reviews. We want to do a needs assessment that will help us figure out what we need to craft for the next year," Dr. Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.