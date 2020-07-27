ASU professor killed with hammer, indictment says

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Two Lousiana teens face charges after allegedly killing an Arizona State University professor with a hammer.

Professor Junseok Chae was reported missing after he did not come to work on March 25.

Chae's remains were found on July 17 at Northwest Regional Landfill.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the investigation on Chae's death led to Lousiana where Shreveport police arrested 3 people in connection with the incident including 18-year-old Javian Ezell, and 18-year-old Gabrielle Austin.

AzFamily says the teens made statements that led police to believe Chae was a victim of a homicide. Police later determined Ezell and Austin killed Chae near Carefree Highway and Seventh Street in Phoenix and put his body in a dumpster, which was then taken to the landfill.

An indictment obtained by Arizona's Family states the weapon the teens used was a hammer.

Ezell and Austin face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and vehicle theft.

Their bond has been set at $1 million each.