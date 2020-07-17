Three arrested for alleged kidnap in San Luis R.C.

News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)- Three people were taken into custody on Tuesday for kidnapping a man in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

Tribuna de San Luis says the man was abducted on 34th Street and Durango Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. Police say it received a 911 call of a man abducted in a gold 2000 Grand Cherokee with Arizona license plates.

Within minutes, police were able to locate the vehicle between Mexico Street and 31 Street.

Sources say two men and one woman in the vehicle were arrested for kidnapping the young man at gunpoint.

A search of the vehicle led police to the discovery of guns and a machete.

No injuries were reported.

The case is being investigated by the Ministerial Agency for Criminal Investigation.