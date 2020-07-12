Multiple people injured after an explosion at Naval Base San Diego

News

A fire broke out on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) -11 people are injured after an explosion at the Naval Base San Diego Sunday morning.

The Associated Press says about 200 sailors and officers boarded the ship when the explosion occurred.

The fire on the ship was reported at 8:50 a.m., says Krishna Jackson, the base's public information officer. People near the vessel claimed having heard an explosion.

The San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) sent a tweet earlier today stating over 150 firefighters and a fire investigator were at the scene.

The SDFD and different agencies are battling the three-alarm fire. It is unclear what initiated the fire on the amphibious assault ship.