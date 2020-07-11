Teens recording TikTok video stumble on a body in a suitcase

News

Video captures moment of gruesome discovery

SEATTLE, Wash. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of teens recording TikTok videos call the police after discovering a foul-smelling suitcase washed ashore on a beach.

Seattle authorities responded to the scene after receiving the call of a suspicious suitcase on the beach. The authorities identified the remains of two people inside the suitcase.

King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and her 27-year-old boyfriend Austin Winner had been shot to death. Police say the couple were shot June 10 and their remains were found June 19.

An investigation is ongoing.