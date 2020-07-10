Retired police officers in Mexicali seek more benefits

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Retired police officers who served the Mexicali community for over 30 years request more retirement benefits.

Their demands include a greater pension, which is currently limited to 10 years.

Around 160 retired police officers are affected, among the most urgent requests to attend are; the seniority and transparency premium in the officers' trust.

They hope that the exposed demands are fulfilled and that they secure benefits for future police officers to retire.

The former officers agreed with local authorities that there will be an answer to their demands.