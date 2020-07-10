Border Patrol agents seize black tar heroin and meth at Highway 111

News

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents seize methamphetamine and black tar heroin at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint Thursday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say a man driving a 2019 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and his passenger were sent to secondary after a canine alerted to the vehicle as they approached the checkpoint.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, agents found two black boxes containing packages of meth hidden inside the passenger's footwell and another in the rear cargo area.

Courtesy of CBP

The total weight of the meth was 2.78 pounds. CBP says it also discovered 9.7 grams of black tar heroin. The total value of both drugs combined has an estimated street value of $6,282.

The 37-year-old driver, the 38-year-old passenger, the vehicle, and the drugs were turned over to the Homeland Security Investigations department.