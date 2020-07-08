Mexico identifies remains of another of missing 43 students

News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said Tuesday they have identified the remains of a second of the 43 students who disappeared in September 2014.

Christian Alfonso Rodríguez Telumbre was positively identified through DNA analysis of a bone fragment by the University of Innsbruck in Austria, said Omar Gómez Trejo, head of the special unit of the Attorney General’s Office that is reinvestigating the case. The result was confirmed by the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team, which has been advising the Attorney General’s Office.

On Sept. 26, 2014, students from the Rural Normal School of Ayotzinapa, a teachers college in the southern state of Guerrero, were abducted by local police in the town of Iguala. They were then allegedly turned over to a local gang.