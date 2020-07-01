Three people arrested in Coachella Valley missing couple case

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Three people have been arrested in the mysterious disappearance of a Coachella Valley couple.

ABC7 News reports it's been over three years since the couple disappeared but has been solved with the arrest of three men this weekend, officials say.

Audrey Moran, 26, and Jonathon Reynoso, 28, disappeared in May 2017.

Reports say their vehicle was found along the 10 Freeway in Beaumont the same day they were reported missing.

"For all intents and purposes at the time, it was as close as you can get to an unsolvable homicide," said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Over the weekend, authorities say they have arrested three men in connection with their murder.

The three men arrested in connection with the murder are Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella, Abraham Fregoso, 32, of Indio and Jesus Ruiz Jr., 41, of Stockton, were taken into custody Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

ABC7 says Rios and Fregoso were already behind bars on unrelated charges, but have been charged with murder. Ruiz, who was arrested in Stockton, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Fregoso and Rios are also charged with the special circumstance of killing a witness. Police says Moran watched the murder of her boyfriend before she too was killed.

According to police, the victims and suspects knew each other through mutual friends.