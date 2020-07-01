Skip to Content
Newsom to make stay at home order announcement

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a stay at home orders restriction regarding the fourth of July.

These announcements are expected to roll over past the holiday weekend.

Last week Governor Newsom called for Imperial County to close. On Monday he repeated the call to action and said the state would get involved if they did not close willingly.

Newsom has already called for bars in several cities to close and for beaches to close for the Fourth of July weekend. Newsom has encountered resistance from Mayors in California who feel his strategies are not flattening the curve.

El Centro City Council recently expressed desire to focus its efforts on contact trace rather than just closing the city.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino brings you an update on what those restrictions are.

Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

