Newsom to make stay at home order announcement

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a stay at home orders restriction regarding the fourth of July.

These announcements are expected to roll over past the holiday weekend.

Last week Governor Newsom called for Imperial County to close. On Monday he repeated the call to action and said the state would get involved if they did not close willingly.

Newsom has already called for bars in several cities to close and for beaches to close for the Fourth of July weekend. Newsom has encountered resistance from Mayors in California who feel his strategies are not flattening the curve.

El Centro City Council recently expressed desire to focus its efforts on contact trace rather than just closing the city.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino brings you an update on what those restrictions are.