News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Police Department advises the community to call your local law enforcement agency if you have any information that will lead to the arrest of any of Yuma's Most Wanted.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. To report them call 911, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Priscilla Alarcon

White Hispanic female, 28. Height 5’5”, weight 200. Brown hair, black eyes. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Four: Resisting Arrest, a class six felony, and Count Five: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class six felony.

Anthony Cachora

Native-American male, 21. Height 6’0”, weight 315. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Anthony Bear Cachora. Tattoos: Left-arm – “7310”, left finger – cross, left leg – Star Wars emblem. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Modified Count Three: Attempted Aggravated Assault, a class six felony.

Michelle Annette Valadez

White Hispanic female, 27. Height 5’0”, weight 90. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: Right-arm – “Ruben”, chest – “Valadez”, neck – “Ivon”, left leg – “Arizona”. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.