Update comes as state surpasses 178,000 cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state's battle against coronavirus Monday afternoon.

The update comes on the same day the state surpassed 178,000 cases of the virus. The illness has killed more than 5,000 Californians.

Watch the Governor's press conference here: