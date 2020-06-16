Return to Stay-at-Home order?

News

Yuma County cases per zip code topping the state

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another week and the City of Yuma’s 85364 zip code still has the highest number of cases in the state, and the county isn't slowing down.

Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services' COVID-19 Dashboard recorded a case count of more than 1,200 in the 85364 zip code.

Somerton isn’t far behind with a little over 1,000 cases.

News 11 spoke to a few locals who were split on whether Yuma County should return to the Stay-at-Home order, but one thing many agreed on, masks in public should be a requirement, not an option.

One local said, “[The county] should just make it where you wear your mask, not lock it down.”

Another disagreed, saying, “I think [the county] needs to go back into lockdown. I don’t see many people wearing masks…[It makes me feel] uncomfortable."

A third person said, “I’m horrified. Being a person with really bad asthma, and I’m taking care of my two elderly parents, I just don’t understand why people don’t wear a mask. It’ll help a lot.”

News 11 reached out to the City of Yuma's Mayor Doug Nicholls for a response to the alarming increase in cases, but we have yet to hear back.