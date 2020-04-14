Land managers finish wind farm environmental review

News

Farm would provide power to Tucson-area customers

SOCORRO, N.M. (KYMA, KECY) - Federal and managers have completed an environmenal review of a proposed 100-megawatt wind farm near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says anyone with concerns about the Borderlands Wind project has until May 11 to file a protest. Residents are already raising issue with the farm's potential impact on their property values, and their unobstructed natural views. They're also concerned about how wind turbines will affect eagles and other native species.

The Borderlands Wind project will include 34 turbines on more than 24 square miles of federal land along central Arizona's eastern border. The wind farm would provide electricity to customers of Tucson Electric Power.