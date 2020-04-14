Arizona governor seeks input from business leaders

News

Gov. Doug Ducey preparing for post-coronavirus economic recovery

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wants the state's business and tourism industries to help him to form a strategy for surviving coronavirus.

Ducey sent letters Tuesday to business leaders seeking their feedback on a plan for a statewide economic recovery. The letters ask for recommendations on incorporating new public health guidance into routine business practices. It also seeks suggestions on policy, regulatory reform, and executive actions.

[Gov. Doug Ducey's letter to business leaders]

“In making decisions about public health, I will continue to lean on Dr. Cara Christ, and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." Ducey writes.

"And as we look to re-energize our economy, I’m looking to you to provide recommendations and expertise on how the state should approach this needed economic recovery,” he goes on to say.

“I am confident that everything we have done as a state to combat this virus will provide us the opportunity to safely approach economic recovery in the coming weeks.”

[Gov. Doug Ducey's letter to hospitality and tourism leaders]

Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson and Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson will lead efforts to solicit input from the state's business community.