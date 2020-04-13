West Coast states form coalition to re-open economies

News

California, Oregon and Washington to adopt coordinated approach

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KYMA, KECY) - Officials in California, Oregon and Washington will work together on a shared approach to re-opening their economies while continuing to control the spread of coronavirus.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the partnership with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Oregon Governor Kate Brown Monday. Inslee says each state is building its own plan for getting back to business. However, the states have also agreed to a framework that focuses on interstate cooperation.

The framework emphasises public safety. In it, the governors agree to put their residents' health first, and to base their decisions on science and health outcomes.