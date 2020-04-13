Number of coronavirus cases grows on the Navajo Nation

News

New rapid-test kits heading for reservation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of coronavirus cases on the nation's largest Native American reservation jumped by 17% over the weekend.

The Navajo Nation says it's number of cases grew to 698 Saturday. That's an increase of 101 cases from Friday. So far coronavirus is blamed for 24 deaths on the reservation.

However, tribal leaders say help is on the way. They expect new rapid-test kits to arrive at reservation health facilities in the next few days.

The Navajo Nation covers some 27,000 square miles. It stretches across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.