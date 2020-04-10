Virtual field trips for elementary students

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Desert View Academy's assistant principal expands students' minds by taking them on virtual field trips, to places they've never been before.

Vice Principal, Jena Kugel-Brandt knew all the teachers at her school still had contact with their students via video chat, but she wanted to do something herself for the children at her school. That's why she decided to create a blog, where she gave students the opportunity to visit a new place every day.

The blog has several visitors a day.

For one student, in particular, he looks forward to the virtual field trips. By far, his favorite trip is The White House.

With a simple click of a button, students are taken into a different reality and are clicking away to different rooms to learn and see new things.

So far the blog has included trips to Capitol Hill in Washington, The Getty Museum in Los Angeles, and several other historic places around the world.

Jena will continue to take her students around the world as long as they're under stay at home orders.