Former President Trump pulls video mentioning “Unified Reich”

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump has taken down a video posted to his Truth Social account that included references to a "Unified Reich."

The 30-second video, which was posted on Monday afternoon, was taken down early Tuesday morning.

The clip featured hypothetical newspaper headlines about a booming economy and a crackdown on immigration.

At two points in the video, text below a larger headline read: "Industrial strength significantly increased…Driven by the creation of a unified reich." The text was somewhat blurred, making it difficult to make out.

A Trump campaign spokesperson says the video was created by someone outside the campaign and shared by a staffer who did not notice the use of the word "Reich" before posting.

President Joe Biden's campaign and others criticized the use of language often associated with the Nazi regime.

Trump has made a series of inflammatory remarks on the campaign trail echoing similar language, calling political enemies "vermin" and saying immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally were "poisoning the blood of our country."