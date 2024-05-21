Identical twin sisters named co-valedictorians at a New York college

CLINTON, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A historic first took place at the 212th Hamilton College Commencement over the weekend as identical twins Chloe and Olivia Chiota were named co-valedictorians for the Class of 2024.

For the first time ever, the Clinton, New York college named identical twins co-valedictorians. Both are biology majors, both play lacrosse, and both have the same grade point average.

According to college officials, this unprecedented achievement marks only the second instance of co-valedictorians at the college, and the first time the co-valedictorians are identical twins!

"They called me first because I am alphabetically...so I asked if it was her because I was nervous that it wasn't me and they wouldn't tell me so I just went over to her phone and was watching it and was hoping that she would get a call...and she did so it was really exciting." Chloe Chiota, Valedictorian

"It wa great it was just nice too have someone you have worked with for four years and longer than that to just be up there with you and it was nice for my parents to not have to clap for one person and feel bad for the other so it worked out well." Olivia Chiota, Valedictorian

The twins from Southborough, Massachusetts celebrated their achievement at the Hamilton College 2024 Commencement on Sunday.