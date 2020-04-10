Arizona dairy farmers dump milk due to buyers shortage

News

Farmers blame coronavirus for huge surplus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dairy farmers in the Tucson area say they're dumping up to 100 gallons a milk a day because of the buyers shortage created by the coronavirus outbreak.

Farmers say between the closure of schools and restaurants, they have nowhere to sell their milk before it goes bad. They say it doesn't help that grocery stores are limiting the amount of milk customers can buy.

Farmer say it's hard to get the milk processors needed for them to donate the excess milk to food banks across the state.