Elementary teachers form parade to brighten day for kids missing school

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Staff from two elementary schools did a car parade in their students' neighborhoods to show kids how much they are missed.

Staff from H.L. Suverkrup and Salida Del Sol Elementary jumped into their cars to bring the school spirit to the children's homes.

During this time of year, students are returning from spring break and hitting the books. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, students are safe at home and making the best out of the situation.

Students happily awaited to see some of their favorite people drive by their home. Some waited with signs and others with smiles on their faces filled with joy.

Salida del Sol student waits to see school staff parade.

Teachers and students were happy to see each other again after weeks of only seeing each other through a computer screen.

Students hope they can return back to learning within the four walls of their schools again soon.