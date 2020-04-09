Ducey order gives protection to frontline coronavirus workers

News

“Good Samaritan” Provides certainty to medical professionals, boosts staffing

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order to help boost medical staffing levels and to increase protections to health care professionals serving on the front lines.

The order gives protections to health care professionals terating patients during the coronavirus health emergency in Arizona.

It also protects patients against potential negligence or reckless misconduct.

“Today’s order is issued in close consultation with public health officials and aligns with similar ‘Good Samaritan’ protections Arizona has provided to citizens acting in good faith during emergency situations. It provides our health care heroes with certainty, and will ensure we're doing all we can to boost staffing at our hospitals.” Governor Doug Ducey

The Executive Order provides civil liability protections to the following:

Licensed health care professionals and volunteer health professionals who are registered and recruited through the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals;

Emergency Medical Care Technicians;

And Arizona health care institutions, treatment facilities and other sites designated by the Arizona Department of Health Services to aid in the state’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

