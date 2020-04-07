Skip to Content
News
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 10:05 am
Published 10:00 am

Karnas Law Firm to help provide meals for families in need

food-2580200_1920

(KYMA, KECY) - Karnas Law Firm is teaming up with Mr. G's restaurant to help families with extra meals during the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, families can drive by Karnas Law Office and pick up two, $10 Mr. G's coupons per car with children.

Mr. Karnas says he believes in supporting the children in Yuma County through donating to schools and wants to make sure that children are receiving a meal.

The law firm asks that all families stay inside their vehicles while the coupons are handed out.

Karnas Law Firm is located at 565 S 4th Ave in Yuma, AZ 85364.

           

As Seen on TV / Video / Yuma County

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply