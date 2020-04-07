Karnas Law Firm to help provide meals for families in need

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Karnas Law Firm is teaming up with Mr. G's restaurant to help families with extra meals during the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, families can drive by Karnas Law Office and pick up two, $10 Mr. G's coupons per car with children.

Mr. Karnas says he believes in supporting the children in Yuma County through donating to schools and wants to make sure that children are receiving a meal.

The law firm asks that all families stay inside their vehicles while the coupons are handed out.

Karnas Law Firm is located at 565 S 4th Ave in Yuma, AZ 85364.