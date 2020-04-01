Making a Difference: Local business helps burn survivors

News

Alexander Flightline Mazda-Mitsubishi donates to Yuma County Child Burn Survivor Foundation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY). When you're looking to buy a new or used car chances are you'll visit a local dealership and read off what the car has to offer on the window sticker. But, for one local dealership there's an added bonus that you won't see on the sticker. The bonus? A portion of your sale will be going to help a local non profit.

Alexander Flightline Mazda-Mitsubishi has been sharing their good fortune with those around them. When they do well, so does their community; a message their staff voice each and every time we meet for a check presentation. This month the dealership decided to give their donation to a group that helps children affected by severe burns. A Yuma County Child Burn Survivor Foundation representative was on hand to receive the $960 check. Paul Evancho has been with the foundation for almost two decades and expressed the importance of donations like this.

The Yuma County Child Burn Survivors Foundation was founded 24 years ago and was put in place to help children who were severely burned. Children undergo extensive surgeries to repair scarred tissue as well as psychological scars they fight with each and every day. The foundation uses funds raised to provide the children with basic necessities like school supplies, clothing, tutoring and any medical needs they require.

One of the most beneficial events is a Camp which is specially designed for children affected by burns. The wilderness getaway allows them to escape from any bullying they face at school and helps them open up to other campers and councillors. But, in order for that to happen, they need donations. Paul Evancho thanked the dealership for their donation with an elbow bump and they posed for a picture using the recommended social distance of six feet.