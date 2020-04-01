Governor Doug Ducey requests Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-In a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government.

The declaration is a step to pull down necessary federal assets and resources to assist Arizona's coronavirus efforts.

The Governor's Office said if approved, the disaster declaration will provide access to expanded mental health care, supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by coronavirus and more.

“Arizonans have shown great resilience while coming together to support one another during this health emergency,” said Governor Ducey. “This declaration will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever. I’m grateful for the partnership and collaboration we’ve had with administrative officials and hope to see this request approved in full to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response.”

If approved, the following programs will be provided assistance: