Imperial County issues expanded stay at home order

News

Order closes non-essential businesses

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Health Officer has issued an expanded stay at home order that now includes all non-essential businesses. The order goes into effect Wednesday, April 1, and will remain in place until further notice.

The amended order calls for all Imperial County residents to stay at home, except to attend to critical needs, such as getting food, prescriptions or medical help. Essential workers, such as health care workers, law enforcement officers, and those who maintain critical infrastructure are excluded.

The new directive also calls for the closure of all non-essential businesses. Health officials define essential businesses as:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food suppliers, including grocery stores, farmers' markets, food banks, convenience stores, and restaurants offering take-out and delivery

Banks

Laundromats and laundry services

Essential local and state governmental offices will remain open

The following types of businesses must close under the order: