Mexico’s president to visit Mexicali and San Luis Rio Colorado

News

(KYMA, KECY)- Despite current coronavirus situations, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will visit Mexicali and San Luis Rio Colorado this weekend.

The president will be attending a closed-door event at the Santa Isabel Sportscenter in Mexicali Saturday.

Reports said AMLO will also visit San Luis Rio Colorado Saturday.

AMLO's visit to Mexicali comes after State Government authorities and the Ministry of Health announced 16 cases of coronavirus throughout Baja California (seven in Mexicali, and nine in Tijuana).