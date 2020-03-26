Yuma sector rescues man lost in desert

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A man is rescued by Border Patrol agents after being lost in the desert for six days.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the man was found near the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range Tuesday evening.

Reports said emergency services alerted the agents after receiving a 911 call from the man. Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue units immediately mobilized.

A Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent EMT rescued a man Tuesday evening who had been lost in the desert for 6 days.

After agents located the man, a Border Patrol EMT helped the man in and treated him for severe blisters on his feet. No further medical attention was needed.

The rescued man was a 39-year-old Mexican national illegally present in the United States.

CBP said he will be charged with immigration violations.