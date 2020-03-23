Pima County confirms first coronavirus death

News

Arizona's virus-related death toll reaches 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Pima County Health confirms a patient there has died from coronavirus.

Health officials say the woman was in her 50's. She had underlying health issues before contracting the virus.

There are currently 235 cases of coronavirus in Arizona. Yuma County health officials confirmed the county's second case late Monday afternoon.



Coronavirus Cases Across Arizona - 235 cases total