Level 3 sex offender in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Police Department would like to notify the community that Armando Solis Corona, 56, is now living at the 2200 block of W. 1st Street in Yuma.

YPD said Armando Solis Corona is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 183 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

On May 7, 1982, Armando Solis Corona was convicted for one count of Rape and Forcible Carnal Knowledge, in Volusia County, Florida.

He served a sentence of three years in prison.

Armando Solis Corona is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.