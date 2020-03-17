Skip to Content
Plane carrying drugs and firearms crashes in San Felipe

Tribuna de San Luis

SAN FELIPE, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Mexican police said a small plane crashed on a runway in San Felipe, Baja California over the weekend.

Tribuna de San Luis said Mexican police found drugs and firearms inside the plane.

According to police, the bags found inside the small plane contained heroin, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl.

Police also found ten pistols and ten AR-15 rifles with magazines.

Tribuna de San Luis did not report if any arrests were made.

Police continue to work to narrow down the scenarios for organizations dedicated to drug trafficking.

