Closure of all public schools in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Office of Education said all public schools would be closed starting on Tuesday, March 17.

It's a decision the county made in concurrence with the Imperial County Public Health Department.

The closure will remain in effect until April 17.

Staff will be working throughout the closure to provide services and resources to the community like meal programs.

Imperial County Public Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday, said there are two positive cases of COVID-19 in Imperial County. Although there is no evidence of community transmission, Munday said these numbers may grow in the coming days.

