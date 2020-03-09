Pima County reports first coronavirus case

News

Health officials say case is travel-related

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials announced Monday afternoon a Pima County resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

We have a person who tested preemptively positive for COVID-19 in Pima County. The case is travel-related, and the risk to the general population remains low. Wash 👏Your 👏 Hands 👏! @whatsuptucson @cityoftucson — Pima County Health (@pchd) March 9, 2020

The patient lives in an unincorporated part of the county. They recently returned from an area with a community-spread outbreak.

Health officials say the person is not seriously ill. The patient is recovring at home.

State and county health officials are investigating the patient's contacts with the public.