ECPD investigate shooting threat at CUHS and SHS–copy

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A possible shooting threat on social media had students and parents alarmed, leading to early dismissal for students at Southwest High School and Central Union High School.

The threat started as a rumor on social media warning Southwest students not to go to school because a group of students was planning to shoot up the campus.

Students we spoke to said they became aware of the threat Monday during class.

“I just saw it through a friends phone and I kinda got nervous, so that’s when I said okay I need to call my grandma to pick me up,” said Jose Miramontes, SHS student.

The threat on social media said, “attention every Southwest kid a group of kids is planning to shoot the school Monday during first or second lunch.”

According to the Central Union High School District, they became aware of the threat before classes started.

“I was immediately on the phone with Chief Johnson of the El Centro Police Department. He dispatched additional support until we knew more information,” said Ward Andrus, CUHSD superintendent.

School officials and El Centro police decided there wasn’t enough credibility to the threat to cancel class, but the post quickly circulated online and hundreds of parents picked up their kids.

“Our kids are telling us, come pick us up because they’re trying to shoot the school up. We go to the administration and they act like nothing's happening. They have no evacuation system here and they have no metal detectors, they have nothing,” said Pablo Valenzuela, SHS parent.

SHS students were dismissed at 11 a.m. We spoke to some students who said recent events at the school were concerning.

“We’ve been having lots of gun threats and stuff like that, just on Friday they found bullets at the school,” said Jessica Avalos, SHS student.

Shortly after SHS was dismissed, a similar threat circulated at Central Union High School.

Parents received a text message informing them students would be dismissed early due to a threat that was also not credible.

“It’s very scary, this can't happen here, not in Imperial Valley,” said Carmen Romero, CHS parent.

The El Centro Police Department is investigating the threats. As of now, both threats are considered rumors and not credible. According to the district’s superintendent, school will go as planned Tuesday.

Students are being picked up after a threat circulates online.

According to Central Union High School District, the threat is a rumor that was posted on social media Sunday night.

The district says parents have been notified.