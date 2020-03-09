Arizona governor admits coronavirus could hurt state revenue

News

Gov. Doug Ducey makes virus preparations a top priority

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey said Monday the risk of coronavirus remains low in Arizona, but acknowledges the illness could hurt the state's economy.

The state currently has five cases. Ducey says he expects that number to grow. He says he's making preparing for the outbreak a top priority.

The Governor participated in a coronavirus conference call Monday with Vice-President Mike Pence and other governors from across the country.

Ducey downplayed questions about the virus' impact on the state economy, but conceded it could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenues. He's working with the state legislature to enact new tax cuts to offset potential losses.